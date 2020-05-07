Ky. public transit agencies receiving relief from CARES funding

Governor Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has been awarded nearly $22.9 million for relief of public transit agencies that have been hit hard by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding, part of the CARES Act, is from the Federal Transit Administration. KYTC will distribute it in grants to 17 public transit agencies across Kentucky.

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray noted in a statement that public transit agencies have lost ridership because of the pandemic and have experienced much employee time lost to illness.

“These agencies are struggling financially, and this funding is sorely needed to keep services running and our people protected,” Gray said in the press release.

The newly announced grant is for $22,894,101. The funding is to sustain the transit agencies by covering some operational expenses, including administrative leave for employees forced to self-isolate because of exposure to people infected with COVID-19.

Other eligible expenses include purchases of fuel and procurement of personal protective equipment.

The transit agencies, along with the amounts of potential awards and areas of service is as follows:

Audubon Area Community Services (AACS) $703,000 Hancock, McLean, Ohio, Union, Webster

Blue Grass Community Action Partnership (BGCAP) $4,689,146 Anderson, Boyle, Casey, Franklin, Garrard, Jessamine, Lincoln, Mercer, Scott, Washington, Woodford

Central KY Community Action Council (CKCAC) $1,642,101 Breckinridge, Edmonson, Grayson, Hart, Larue, Marion, Nelson

Daniel Boone Community Action Agency (DBCAA) $2,797,622 Clay, Jackson, Lee, Owsley, Wolfe

Fulton County Transit Authority (FCTA) $966,790 Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman

Frankfort Transit (FKFT) $993,611 City of Frankfort/Franklin County

Gateway Community Services Organization (GCSO) $35,000 Montgomery

Glasgow Transit System (GTS) $53,056 Barren

Harlan County Community Action Agency (HCCAA) $1,032,111 Harlan

Kentucky River Foothills Development Council (KRF) $1,130,986 Clark, Estill, Madison, Montgomery, Powell

Licking Valley Community Action Partnership (LVCAP) $494,424 Bracken, Fleming, Lewis, Mason, Robertson

Louisville Wheels Transportation (LWT) $1,577,478 Bullitt, Henry, Oldham, Spencer, Trimble, Shelby

Murray Calloway Transit Authority (MCTA) $534,665 Calloway, Marshall, Graves

Middle KY Community Action Partnership (MKCAP) $603,480 Breathitt, Lee, Owsley, Wolfe

Northeast KY Community Action Agency (NKCAA) $712,000 Carter, Boyd, Elliott, Greenup, Lawrence

Owen County Public Transit (OCPT) $336,051 Owen, Grant

Pennyrile Allied Community Services (PACS) $2,869,075 Caldwell, Crittenden, Christian, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg

Paducah Transit Authority (PTA) $1,230,057 Ballard, Graves, Marshall, McCracken

Scottsville Transit (SCOT) $109,248 Allen

Sandy Valley Transportation Services (SVTS) $384,200 Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Pike