Ky woman had cocaine in system before crash killing 10-year-old

Lexington police have revealed new details during court testimony about a woman charged with murder following a deadly July 5 crash.

A member of the Lexington police crash reconstruction team testified in Fayette District Court Tuesday in the case of Sequoyah Collins. She is accused of driving under the influence and traveling nearly double the speed limit before the collision that killed 10-year-old Alexia Gomez Hernandez.

Collins is accused of not only having a .211 blood-alcohol content but also being under the influence of cocaine. They were able to determine she had used cocaine after receiving blood test results. Police conducted the blood test about four hours after the crash.

Crash reconstructionists have also revealed new details about the vehicle Hernandez was in at the time of the crash. The driver of that vehicle was not licensed, and officers could only prove that the driver was wearing a seat belt. There was more than one person per seat belt in the back seat at the time of the crash. The driver of the other vehicle was not impaired. Two of the other children in the vehicle had broken femurs and one of those two had a broken hip.

Collins' attorney asked for a manslaughter charge instead of murder, but prosecutors insisted on the murder charge. The judge kept the murder charge, and the grand jury will be presented the case.