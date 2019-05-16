LA police catch California woman who tried kidnapping 2 boys from 2 McDonald’s in 2 days

A McDonald’s security video shows a woman casually scooping up a 4-year-old boy and calmly walking out of the restaurant with him.
Updated: Thu 4:24 PM, May 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Police arrested a woman who tried to kidnapp two boys from two different McDonald’s this week.

It was a bold move caught on camera.

A McDonald’s security video shows a woman casually scooping up a 4-year-old boy on Tuesday and calmly walking out of the restaurant with him.

The only problem was the boy wasn’t hers to take.

“The suspect attempted to enter a parked vehicle with the victim but was stopped by a witness,” the LAPD said on Youtube. “The suspect fled on foot from the area.”

A day later, the same thing happened again at another McDonald’s, just a few miles away.

“The suspect approached the victim, pulled his hand, and attempted to walk away with the victim. The victim was walking alongside a family member when the attempted kidnap occurred,” police said. “The suspect was stopped by a witness in the area and fled from the scene on foot.”

The suspect, Maralyn Ramos, was arrested and charged with kidnapping. Her bail was set at $100,000.

Authorities are trying to determine in there’s a connection between the cases other than it appears the same woman tried to kidnap both boys.

