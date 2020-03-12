Gov. Beshear provides update on COVID-19 in Kentucky, recommends schools stop in-person classes

Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update Thursday afternoon on COVID-19 in Kentucky.

Beshear said they were waiting on tests to come back but believed there would be two more positive cases in Jefferson and Fayette Counties.

The test results should be available later this evening.

Beshear recommended all schools stop in-person classes for 2 weeks starting Monday. He said all students should attend classes tomorrow and that he would be sending his children to school.

Beshear said "If we do the right things we can protect our neighbors."

He added that social distancing is what citizens should be practicing.

