LSC Communications Inc. closing facility in Glasgow

The Mayor of Glasgow confirmed to 13 News that the LSC facility in Glasgow is closing.

LSC started as a small printing company in Chicago in the 1800s. The company then grew into one of the largest service providers in the world.

Tuesday, LSC Communications Inc. announced that it will close its manufacturing facilities in Strasburg, VA, Glasgow, KY, and Matton, IL.

The closing of the three plants is expected to be completed by July 2020.

