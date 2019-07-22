LaRue County Death Investigation Leads to the Discovery of Third Body

Kentucky State Police Post 4 Troopers and detectives say in investigation from an earlier incident on River Road in LaRue County, has yielded the discovery of a third deceased person on the property. Detectives are currently investigating this death as a separate but related incident.

The investigation has led detectives to a residence at 6004 Ashby Lane in Louisville, where a second scene is being processed by KSP Post 4 and Louisville Metro Police.

The names of the victims are being withheld until an autopsy by the Kentucky Medical examiner’s office can be performed, and notification can be made to next of kin. More information will be released as it becomes available.