LaVance Anderson pleads not guilty on charge of sexual communication with minor

The Bowling Green Schools employee arrested on a charge involving a minor was arraigned in Warren District Court Friday morning.

LaVance Anderson pleaded not guilty on the charge of sexual communication with a minor, a class D felony.

The Attorney General's Office says the investigation began after Anderson contacted an undercover officer posing as a minor. After knowing their age, Anderson asked about the person's sexual history and requested to 'engage in sex acts.' According to the Attorney General's Office, Anderson also sent sexual pictures of himself and asked for pictures in return of the supposed minor.

Anderson, who is a teacher assistant for the Bowling Green Independent School District, was arrested at Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary. At the time of his arrest, he admitted to communicating with a person he believed to be a minor about sex acts and sending sexually explicit images to that person online.

The Commonwealth's Attorney, Chris Cohron, is the prosecutor in the case.

“Our Cyber Crimes Unit is committed to partnering with local, state, and federal law enforcement to track down cybercriminals who target our children,” said Attorney General Cameron. “I am grateful to our hardworking investigators and law enforcement for diligently working on this case.”

Anderson's preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday, January 29 at 9:00 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000 cash.