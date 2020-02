The Lady Purples continue their dominant season as this time they defeat the Warren Central Lady Dragons 58-22.

The Lady Purples are now 18-5 on the season 9-0 in the region, and 6-0 in district play. They are also currently on a nine-game win streak. The Lady Dragons fall to 7-15 on the year.

The Lady Purples' next game will be February 4th on the road against South Warren. While the Lady Dragons will move on to play at home tomorrow against Clinton County.