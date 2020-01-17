Lady Toppers Travel to Charlotte on Saturday

The WKU women’s basketball team will be looking for a bounce-back win at Charlotte on Saturday. The Lady Toppers and the 49ers will tipoff at 3 p.m. (CST).

Heading into the game, WKU is 10-6 on the season and 2-3 in Conference USA. Charlotte is 11-4 overall and 2-2 in league play.

The Lady Toppers fell on the road at Old Dominion on Thursday night after falling behind in the second quarter. WKU rallied back to get within five after being down by as much as 18, but that was as close as they could get.

Dee Givens led WKU in scoring with 19 points in the game. Her 19 points moved her up to 21st on the all-time scoring list at WKU with 1,385 career points, putting her only one point away from 20th. Raneem Elgedawy was the only other Lady Topper in double figures with 14 points and seven rebounds.

WKU is the only team in C-USA to have three players in the top 10 in scoring. Elgedawy is fourth averaging 16.7 points per game. Givens is sixth scoring 15.9 per game and Whitney Creech is ninth at a 14.9 points per game clip.

Saturday will be the 24th meeting between WKU and Charlotte all-time. The Lady Toppers lead the series 18-5 and have won three-straight against the 49ers. The last meeting in Charlotte went to overtime and resulted in an 89-85 win for Charlotte.

The 49ers are led by Jade Phillips who is averaging a double-double with 15.7 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game this season. Her rebounding average is the second-highest in C-USA. Mariah Linney is putting up 11.2 points per game.

Season tickets and single-game tickets for Lady Topper basketball games are now on sale. Tickets can be purchased online (here) or by calling 1-800-5-BIGRED. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the WKU Ticket Office located in E.A. Diddle Arena.