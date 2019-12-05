Lady Toppers get a NCAA tournament win over Kennesaw State

For the first time in program history, the WKU Lady Toppers volleyball team hosted a match in the NCAA tournament at E.A. Diddle Arena.

The WKU hosted the Kennesaw State owls who hoped to play spoiler.

It was a rocking crowd in Diddle arena as WKU athletics officials announced over 4,500 people were in attendance.

Now, this match was a tough one for the Hilltoppers the entire night as Kennesaw State was very impressive and matched WKU in a lot of ways athletically. But, in the end, the Lady Toppers were too much for the owls.

They would go on to win the match 3-0, and advance to 32-1 on the season, and move on to the second round of the tournament.