Lady Toppers get a big home win over Belmont

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. --- (WBKO) The Lady Tops basketball team comes away with a big-time win in their home opener against the Belmont Bruins. WKU dominated from start to finish and won the contest 77-46.

The Lady Tops are back at home again Sunday, November 17th to take on Central Michigan.

 