Lady Toppers remain perfect at home after a win over FAU 68-59

The WKU Lady Tops continue their winning ways at Diddle arena after a win over FAU 68-59. Now, this game wasn't pretty at the end as WKU was outscored in the 4th quarter 20-9, but they were able to make some clutch baskets at the end to hold on to the win.

Raneem Elgedawy led the way with 28 points and 18 rebounds. Dee Givens added 25 points and 6 rebounds as the Lady Toppers advance to 13-6 on the year and 5-3 in C-USA.

The Lady Tops are back on the court this Saturday at home taking on Florida International for a chance to continue to rise up the Conference USA standings.