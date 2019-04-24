Lady Tops’ Joiner Selected To All-Conference USA Third Team

WKU golfer Mary Joiner was named to the All-Conference USA Third Team on Tuesday, earning all-league honors for the second straight season.

The junior Joiner was a first-team selection last season as a sophomore. She joins Lady Topper greats Ellinor Haag and Georgina Blackman as the only players in program history with multiple all-conference honors.

Joiner – a Franklin, Ky., native – led WKU this season with a 73.4 stroke average, which broke her own single-season program record set last season. She also holds the program record for career stroke average at 74.3.

She notched eight top-25 performances in 10 tournaments in 2018-19, including three top-10s and two individual victories.

Joiner started the season with a win at the USA Intercollegiate, shooting a program-record 208 to take the title. She then followed that up with a victory in the next event at the Boston College Intercollegiate, which the Lady Toppers also won as a team.

That gave Joiner six individual titles in her college career, which is a Lady Topper and C-USA record. It also earns her a spot on the NCAA record list for most career wins.

She opened the season with back-to-back C-USA Golfer of the Week awards, which gives her seven for her career and ties for the second-most in league history.

Joiner is also a standout in the classroom with a 3.87 GPA while majoring in finance. She is a three-time recipient of the C-USA Commissioner’s Medal for academic excellence.