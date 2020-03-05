Lady Tops clinch a bye after win over Charlotte

After a disappointing overtime loss to MTSU, the WKU Lady Toppers got back in the win column with a victory over the Charlotte 49ers Thursday night 71-60.

It was a career night for Junior Forward Raneem Elgedawy. The Lady Tops leading scorer put up a career-high 29 points to go with 16 rebounds on the night. Meral Abdelgawad added 13 points including three 3-pointers.

The Lady Topper improve to 21-7 on the season and 13-4 in C-USA. With the win, WKU has clinched a top 4 seed in the C-USA tournament which guarantees them a bye in the first round.

WKU will play their last game of the regular season this Saturday, March 7th against Louisiana Tech. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.