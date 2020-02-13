Lady Tops continue their home win streak with a 78-65 win over UTEP

Lady Tops keep their perfect home record after they get another conference win, this time over UTEP 78-65. The ladies experienced a well balanced attack as four players scored in double figures. Alexis Brewer and Meral Abdelgawad both had 17 points apiece. Reneem Elgedawy chipped in 16 points and 14 rebounds.

It was a season high in points for Abdelgawad and it tied Brewer’s season high. Elgedawy had 14 rebounds to go with points for her 12th double-double of the season. With 23 career double-doubles, Elgedawy moves into 10th place on WKU’s all-time double-doubles list.

Givens filled out the stat sheet with a career-high six assists, season-high six steals and five rebounds. Abdelgawad also had six rebounds, three steals and two assists.

WKU is now 17-6 on the year and 9-3 in conference play. The Tops are back on the court this Saturday to take on UTSA. You can catch that game at E.A. Diddle Arena 2 PM.