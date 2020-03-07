Lady Tops finish with a perfect record at Diddle after defeating La Tech

It has been a season that Greg Collins and the WKU Lady Toppers will never forget. For just the fourth time in program history, WKU finishes the season with a perfect record when playing at E.A. Diddle Arena. This comes after the Lady Tops got a Senior Night victory over Louisiana Tech 71-67.

WKU would need a big second-half push to come from behind to pull out this victory. Senior Dee Givens led the way with 18 points and two steals. Alexis Brewer and Raneem Elgedawy both chipped in 13 points apiece.

The Lady Toppers finish the regular season with a 22-7 record and 14-4 in C-USA. That is good enough to finish in 3rd place in the conference along with receiving a bye in the first round.

The next time we see the Lady Tops will be in Frisco, Texas during the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

