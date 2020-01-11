Lady Tops get a big win at home over MTSU

Head coach greg Collins called his next four games "playoff" games, and his ladies have responded with two straight victories. The latest being a 71-63 win over MTSU.

The Lady Toppers improved to 10-5 on the season and 2-2 in Conference USA. WKU is 6-0 at home this season as well with wins against Belmont, Central Michigan, Little Rock, Oklahoma, UAB and Middle Tennessee.

WKU had three players in double figures. Raneem Elgedawy led the Lady Toppers with 21 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. It was her seventh double-double of the season and the 18th of her career. Dee Givens had 18 points along with eight rebounds, five steals and two assists. Whitney Creech finished with 10 points, all of which came in the second half. Fatou Pouye came up with some crucial rebounds, recording seven boards in the game.

With the win, WKU has now won six-straight games in Bowling Green against Middle Tennessee and have won eight of the last 10 total games against the Lady Raiders.

WKU will hit the road again for a pair of games. The Lady Toppers will face Old Dominion on Jan. 16 and Charlotte on Jan. 18.