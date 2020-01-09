Lady Tops return to Diddle and get their first conference win defeating UAB 69-65

The WKU Lady Toppers basketball team returned to Diddle Arena for the first time in 2020 to a rocking crowd on "Education Day." With over 4,000 elementary and middle school students the Lady Toppers put together a victorious performance over the UAB Blazers 69-65.

This was the first home game for WKU since facing off against Oklahoma back on December 4th. Coach Greg Collins team showed no signs of rust and were able to secure their first conference win of the season.

Senior Dee Givens led WKU with 14 points and 5 rebounds. The surprise of the game was the play of Alexis Brewer. The redshirt senior played the most minutes (25) and scored the most points (13) of the season. Brewer is coming off a major injury and just now feels really comfortable after being out 10 months.

The Lady Toppers improved to 9-5 on the season and 1-2 in C-USA. WKU will return to the court on Saturday against rival Middle Tennessee. That game is set for a 2 p.m. tipoff in Diddle Arena.