Lady Tops win big at home over UTSA 85-57

The WKU women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to eight games on Saturday afternoon in E.A. Diddle Arena against UTSA with an 85-57 win. The Lady Toppers have now won 12-straight home games and are a perfect 10-0 in Diddle this season.

WKU improves to 18-6 on the season and 10-3 in Conference USA. The Lady Toppers have won at least 10 games in C-USA in every season since joining the league in 2014-15 and have a streak of eight consecutive season with 10-plus wins in conference play.

The Lady Tops are back on the court this Thursday taking on Marshall at E. A. Diddlle arena.