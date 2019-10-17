Land Between the Lakes eases campfire restrictions

The Forest Service is lifting campfire restrictions in the Land Between the Lakes on Oct. 17.

Wood campfires and using charcoal fro cooling will be allowed in dispersed campsites as well as in designated campgrounds.

Campfire restrictions were implemented last month in response to a “flash drought” that created critical fire weather conditions for the forest.

“Our visitors and recreationists need to be aware that we are entering our normal fire season and the potential for large fire, especially if warmer weather returns,” Land Between the Lakes Area Supervisor Tina Tilley said.

Visitors and hunters should be careful with all fires, and make sure fires are completely out and cold to the touch before they leave their campsite. Fireworks are never allowed in national lands.

