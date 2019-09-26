Land Between the Lakes joins other parks in issuing burn ban

The list of Kentucky regions under a burn ban keeps getting longer.

Land Between the Lakes is among the latest to issue restrictions. The national recreation area reaches into Lyon and Livingston Counties, which are both under burn bans.

93 of Kentucky's 120 counties are have issued bans. Only 27 counties are not under restrictions.

Weather experts say state weather has been so dry that a bit of rain will do little to significantly decrease the chance of wildfires, so the bans will remain in place until further notice.