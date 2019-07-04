Friends of Land Between the Lakes wants your help naming animal ambassadors

Friends of Land Between the Lakes are kicking off a campaign to name their animal ambassadors, with the help of the public.

The Woodland Nature Station at the recreational area is overseeing the project, which will begin with the naming of a rescued bald eagle in honor of the 4th of July.

The female eagle is at least 37 years old. She came to the Nature Station from an untrained eagle keeper, and was unable to return to the wild.

“The educational animals at the Nature Station are native to the region and have been orphaned, injured, or confiscated by law enforcement and can no longer be released into the wild as their survival would be very poor,” says John Pollpeter, lead naturalist of Friends of Land Between the Lakes. “It has been a long-standing policy to not name the animals, as we always wanted the kids that visit to associate them as wild animals and not pets.”

Officials say they are changing that tradition to instill a stronger connection between people and wildlife.

Want to help name a bald eagle?

You can submit names on the Friends of Land Between the Lakes Facebook page at this link. Representatives will also work voting booths at the Golden Pond Visitor Center and the Woodlands Nature Station until July 19th.

From July 4th to the 11th, the public can submit names. The Nature Station will pick five favorites and have the public make a final vote between July 12th and 19th.

