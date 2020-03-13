Lane closure expected on Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway in Barren and Metcalfe Counties

A project to rehabilitate bridge decks along the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway will result in long-term lane closures in Barren and Metcalfe Counties.

The lane closures also create a width restriction of 9 feet on two bridges beginning March 16.

The bridge at mile marker 11.4 over U.S. 31-E in Barren County and the bridge at mile marker 24.1 over KY 640 in Metcalfe County will have the lane closures with width restrictions until approximately April 20.

The project will rehabilitate a total of six bridge decks along the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway in Barren and Metcalfe Counties. The contracted was awarded to M&M Services Co. for $1,183,901.

