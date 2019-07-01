Lane closures on I-65 in Hart County

On Monday, traffic will be reduced to one lane along I-65 at MM 83 and MM 88 as crews perform corrective work which was postponed Sunday night according to KYTC.

Northbound lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. and last through approximately 1 a.m. Work will then shift to the southbound side with lane closures beginning at approximately 1 a.m., lasting through approximately 7 a.m. KYTC says that traffic volumes should be light and only minor delays are expected.

On Tuesday morning, a damaged guardrail section will be repaired along southbound I-65 near MM 91, requiring lane closures beginning at 6:30 a.m., and lasting through 10 a.m.

Two lanes of southbound traffic and southbound Exit 91 will remain open during this work.