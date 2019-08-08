Lane closures, traffic changes expected as Logan County project begins

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says work on the intersection of U.S. 68 and KY 73 is set to begin August 12. Motorists can expect to encounter changes over the next eight weeks.

The project is meant to increase safety at the intersection by turning it into a "Restricted Crossing U-turn," or RCUT.

KTC said RCUT intersections improve sight distance and allow motorists to focus on each traffic direction at a time.

Joe Plunk, Chief District Engineer for District 3, said the project lines up with KTC's safety goals and mission.

“When the community brought the safety concerns to our attention last year, our team immediately sought solutions to enhance the safety of the intersection while keeping in mind that US-68 is the highest traveled roadway in Logan County," Plunk said. "Our engineering team studied the intersection and the RCUT is the best solution for that particular intersection."

Motorists can expect to see lane closures and changes in traffic patterns over the next eight weeks. The timing of the project depends on weather conditions.

