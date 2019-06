A Larue County man is in custody in Ohio County after a police chase.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office responded to the Silver Beach Store for a gas drive-off complaint.

Once deputies arrived, they spotted the driver,19-year-old Joseph Daugherty, who lead deputies on a chase.

Daugherty was apprehended after he jumped a guardrail trying to turn onto I-165.

Daugherty was taken into custody on numerous charges including receiving stolen property and theft by unlawful taking.