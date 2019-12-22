Shoppers getting last-minute deals before Christmas

It's December 22nd, which means Christmas is only three short days away. Some shoppers are running to the mall and other stores to buy those last-minute gifts for their loved ones before Christmas arrives.

The Greenwood mall opens its doors earlier during the holidays so these shoppers can get what they need in time for Christmas.

One shopper ventured to Belk Sunday morning to pick up just some last-minute items.

"I am just out doing some last-minute Christmas shopping. I've been done for a couple of weeks and just need little last-minute items for family and friends," said Cathy Hogue, shopper.

Not only are people out shopping at the mall, but also some last-minute shoppers ventured to Kohl's. One shopper has made it a tradition to buy everything the weekend before Christmas.

"Every weekend before Christmas we basically start and stop Christmas shopping. It is just a fun easy way less stress and we just find the best deals," said Rachel King, shopper.

One common thing between most shoppers is picking up those final touches for their presents.

"There are a few people still on my list that I was struggling with so here I am today. Like this is it, if I don't get it today I am not getting it," said Angela Minor, shopper.

If you don't want to deal with the holiday traffic Kohl's will be open 24 hours until Christmas Eve, which some shoppers seemed to be pleased.

"That's definitely a perk because sometimes it is hard with little ones to come, so in the middle of the night you can leave one at home and then come," added King.

For anyone who will be continuing last minute shopping you can find the hours of the Greenwood mall click

here.

For more information about Kohl's click here.

