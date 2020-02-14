Last-minute Valentine's gifts

If you are one of those who waited last minute to get your Valentine's Day flowers and chocolates for your loved ones there is still a chance to grab those last-minute items.

Florist are no longer taking orders for Valentine's Day, but you can still get those gifts and flowers at Kroger and various locally owned businesses.

"A lot of arrangements anywhere from 3 dollar single roses all the way up to $200 arrangements. We have a floral staff here, all very well trained you just tell them what you want anywhere from tulips to roses to carnations and they will put it together for you,"said Stefan Lewis, Kroger Store Manager.

Cocomo Confections in Bowling Green will also be open until 9 p.m. for their customers to grab their last minute chocolates.