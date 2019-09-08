Late Season Heat to Move in Monday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Sunday, September 8, 2019

Look for another seasonably cool evening, as overnight lows fall into the middle 60s by early morning. Late season heat sets in beginning Monday, as an upper level ridging pattern builds overhead. Highs will climb into the lower 90s Monday and mid 90s Tuesday through Friday. The dry pattern will continue, as well, until Friday with the approach of a frontal boundary. Precipitation chances will remain minimal however, with that front. Temperatures look to cool slightly behind the front, as we transition into the weekend with highs backing down into upper 80s.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Mild

Low 64, winds E-4

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer and More Humid

High 91, Low 67, winds E-5

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 96, Low 71, winds S-6

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams