Late Summer Heat Hangs On

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, September 12, 2019

It was another day in the mid-90s Wednesday and more of the same is expected Thursday. There could be an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the late afternoon and evening hours. A dry cool front will pass through Friday which will help bring down the high heat and humidity levels for the weekend. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s along with some better chances to see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms into next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Hot and Humid with Isolated Afternoon T/Storms

High 95, Low 70, winds SW-4

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Hot

High 95, Low 70, winds NE-6

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High 90, Low 69, winds SE-6

