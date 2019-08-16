Late Summer Heat, Then Unsettled

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, August 16, 2019

Thursday was arguably our nicest day of the week so far! But get ready for the heat and humidity to return in full blast as the weekend gets underway. Big-time heat rebuilds for the weekend. Highs jump back into the lower 90s Saturday and again Sunday, with humidity sending heat indices back into the triple digits. Temps stay toasty well into the next week, although there could be some brief relief with widely scattered shower/storm chances each day Sunday through Thursday.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 90, Low 69, winds S-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 95, Low 70, winds S-6

SUNDAY: Sunny, Very Hot and Humid

High 96, Low 72, winds SW-6

