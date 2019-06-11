They protect and serve, and on Tuesday night they were honored. Organizations throughout the region sponsored the Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet.

Police are there anytime you call, at any time of the day. They provide us with protection and safety, and sometimes that supervision comes with a price.

"We just feel like kind of a national narrative ... that is out there. They really aren't getting the respect they deserve. We feel that there's a burden being an officer in this day in time. There's a burden on the officer, a burden on their families." said president of Kiwanis Club of Glasgow, Scott Kerley.

A burden being lifted by organizations in the community. The event featured over 60 door prizes and members from all law enforcement at the event each received a plaque.

"We just wanted to show we care about our law enforcement and that this is a way that we can show them by bringing them all together. That we do care and these clubs and organizations care about our community," said Barren County Circuit Court Clerk, Krissie Coe Fields.

And how important it is to teach children at a young age to view police in a positive light.

"It really bothers me when parents will tell their child you know that policemen is going to get you." said Fields.

According to statistics from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, in 2018 a total of 144 officers were killed in line-of-duty incidents. A figure showcasing how dangerous the job can be.