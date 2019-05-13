Law Enforcement Officers honor fallen officers during National Police Week

Law enforcement officers will gather in Washington DC for National Police Week to honor those who have died in the line of duty.

Last year, 158 officers died in the line of duty, including three from Kentucky.

Phillip Meacham, from the Hopkinsville Police Department, Deidre Mengedoht, from the Louisville Metro Police Department, and Scotty Hamilton from the Pikeville Police Department were all added to the fallen officer's memorial.

Bowling Green Police are familiar with the dangers of the job.

One of their own, Officer David Whitson was shot and killed in 2006.

"It's very memorable to us every day to us every day that we need to be safe, we need to watch out for each other, but our main job is to protect the public and so that's really what our focus is," said Bowling Green Police Department Public Information Officer Ronnie Ward. "But we do keep in mind, you know, there are officers across the nation, unfortunately, that lose their lives doing this job."

The 31st annual candlelight vigil will be held Monday at 8 pm on the National Mall between 7th and 12th streets.

National Police Week runs Sunday, May 12th through Saturday, May 18th.