Law could mandate stop arm cameras for all Kentucky school buses

A state lawmaker is advocating that all school buses in Kentucky be equipped with cameras on their stop arms.

Kentuckians already face citations for passing stopped school buses with extended arms and warning lights, with fines rising for subsequent violations.

Rep. Robert Goforth said equipping cameras would help identify more offenders who speed passed stopped vehicles while children are crossing the street.

"We owe it to our children to make sure we provide a safe environment while they are getting on and off the school bus," Goforth said. "And possibly save some lives."

Critics of the proposal said schools would have trouble paying to equip buses with new equipment. Goforth said the money generated by increased citations would help offset the cost.