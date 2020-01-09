Law enforcement in Bowling Green supporting troops overseas

Tuesday night Iran launched a missile that hit a base in Iraq housing U.S troops and this news is hitting close to home.

The Bowling Green Police Department is thinking and praying for their brothers in arms deployed overseas.

"We have had several officers deployed over the years overseas and we have a wall dedicated to them when they are deployed so that officers come in they see those officers who are deployed," said Lt. Col. Michael Delaney, BGPD." Just so we can keep them at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers each day when we come into work."

The Bowling Green Police Department is also thinking about others in the community who are deployed.

"Our department is grateful for the men and women of our community that serve in the military. We are so grateful for them and what they do for us and the freedoms that they provide for us. We think about them and pray for them on a daily basis," said Ronnie Ward, Public Information Officer, BGPD.

Other law enforcement agencies in Bowling Green are thinking about those overseas. Including Sheriff Brett Hightower who served in the military and fought overseas himself.

"There is a large sacrifice that takes place when somebody does go to serve their country. It is not just them, a lot of it is their family, their children, their community, and so we would just like to thank all those for their service and those who continue to serve," said Sheriff Brett Hightower, Warren County. "We look forward to getting them back into our community so they can continue just working here, living here, and enjoying their life here."

Officers and community members are offering continued prayers for all military members who are deployed fighting for our freedom.