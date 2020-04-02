Law enforcement investigating pop-up coronavirus test sites

Law enforcement is investigating several pop-up coronavirus test sites in Louisville that the Metro Council president says are “scams.”

The Courier Journal reports the sites are operated by medical marketing companies and charge around $200 per test. They are being promoted on local television, and some doctors are referring patients to them. But government officials are advising residents to avoid the sites.

The president of one of the companies running testing sites tells the paper that customers see a doctor using telehealth. If the doctor thinks their symptoms warrant a test, the test is sent to a California lab via FedEx.

