Lawless Orthodontics gives more than $78,000 in treatment to kids in need

Everyone looks forward to their next trip, unless it's a trip to the orthodontist.

However, it was a day full of smiles for children at Lawless Orthodontics in Bowling Green on Friday.

Dr. Lawless gave more than $78,000 worth of treatments to kids who otherwise couldn't afford it.

"It destroys a mother's heart when you can't afford things that your family needs. It is a struggle. I wish they had more people that cared like Doctor Lawless does to do this," said Morgan Ray, 15-year-old patient.

"It's a leg up, it's a gift, a smile gift as we call it. So, what better way to open doors than a good first impression," said Doctor Lawless.

"It made me feel happy in a way because he made me feel comfortable about getting them," said Ray.

"We've been to Lawless before, my oldest daughter, when I could afford it, and my husband passed away and now it is a little hard to afford them. I think it is a beautiful program he's doing because there's a lot of children that desperately need braces and just can't afford it," said

"We are so glad to be giving that to our community today and participating in this event where all these kids can have the help that they might not have gotten before," said Megan Svoboda White, son receiving braces.

"Today they've said thank you, I've received hugs, hand shakes, fist bumps, and it gives me chills just thinking about it because there's so many people that otherwise couldn't do it," said Dr. Lawless.

For more information on Lawless Orthodontics click Here.