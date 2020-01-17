Lawmaker: Changes being made to Kentucky immigration bill

Employees on the front lines of helping the sick or victims of sexual assault in Kentucky would be exempted from a high-profile immigration bill under changes its lead sponsor is making.

Republican Sen. Danny Carroll announced pending changes Thursday. It's in response to meetings with an immigration attorney and stakeholder groups.

One planned change would expand the number of employees exempted from a requirement to cooperate with federal immigration officials.

Carroll says employees of domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, public defender offices and public health departments are among those being added to the exemption.