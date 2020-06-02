Lawmaker who ran for governor pleads not guilty to charges

A Kentucky lawmaker who ran for governor last year has pleaded not guilty after he was accused of choking a woman with an ethernet cable and trying to “hog tie” her during a domestic dispute.

Attorney Conrad Cessna told the Lexington Herald-Leader on Monday that Republican state Rep. Robert Goforth denied the allegations. He is charged with strangulation, assault and terroristic threatening.

Goforth was arrested on April 21 after a woman told authorities that he assaulted her while three small children were in the home.

Goforth won nearly 40% of the vote among Kentucky Republicans in his primary challenge of then-Gov. Matt Bevin last year.

