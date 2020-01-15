Lawmakers promote bill to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs

A bill backed by a bipartisan group of Kentucky lawmakers would cap out-of-pocket costs for insulin.

The bill would cap insulin co-pays at $100 for a 30-day supply. More than 500,000 people in Kentucky live with diabetes.

The bill's lead sponsor is Republican Rep. Danny Bentley. He says the price of insulin has skyrocketed by more than 550% in the past 14 years.

The bill is supported by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear. The Democratic governor has urged the GOP-led legislature to fight back against high insulin prices by passing the measure. The bill would apply only to commercial health insurance plans.