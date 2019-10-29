Lawmakers react to death of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi

ISIS founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead, President Donald Trump announced Sunday.

"The United States brought the world’s number one terrorist leader to justice," Trump said.

The terrorist leader killed himself and his three kids by igniting a suicide vest after being cornered by U.S. Special Operations Forces in a dead-end tunnel.

No U.S. troops were killed during the operation, according to Trump.

Federal lawmakers from across the country react to the news of al-Baghdadi's death and what it means as the U.S. continues to battle the Islamic State group.

Rep. Brett Guthrie, of Kentucky, says:

"It's absolutely a great thing that we got him because we disrupted his command and control we supposedly received information that will lead to other issues.

I think it's a testament to our men and women who are out there on the battlefield and unbelievable courage that this special group did, but also the men and women in our intelligence forces. It seems from what's publicly reported that we knew the tunnels, we knew the areas moving forward so the ability for our intelligence groups to gather that kind of information, the courage of the people who executed on that information, and the decision of the president."