Lawmakers want former Ky. Gov. Bevin's pardons investigated

Two Kentucky lawmakers are expressing outrage at a spree of pardons issued by former Gov. Matt Bevin. They want the new attorney general to investigate the pardons, including one for a convicted killer whose family held a fundraiser for Bevin last year.

Senate Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey, a Democrat, says the pardons are “a potential abuse of our system of government.” Bevin pardoned Patrick Brian Baker, who was convicted of reckless homicide and other crimes in a fatal 2014 home break-in in Knox County. Baker's family raised money for Bevin in a private fundraiser last year.

