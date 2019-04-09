Lawsuit filed against bars accused of overserving driver before deadly I-75 crash in Lexington

The relatives of a Michigan family of five killed in a January wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 are now suing two bars, saying they over-served the man who caused the deadly collision.

The Jan. 6 crash killed 42-year-old Issam Abbas, 38-year-old Rima Abbas, 14-year-old Ali Abbas, 13-year-old Isabella Abbas, and 7-year-old Giselle Abbas. Lexington Police said Joey Lee Bailey of Georgetown was going the wrong way on Interstate 75 when he crashed into the Abbas family's vehicle. The Abbas family was traveling home from a Florida vacation.

Members of the Abbas family have filed the lawsuit in Fayette Circuit Court against Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon in Lexington along with Roosters Wings in Georgetown. Joey Lee Bailey's estate is also named as a defendant.

The lawsuit cites a Lexington police report saying Roosters served Bailey at least two 22-ounce beers and three double White Russians. He then went to Horseshoes and consumed at least one beer and four more double White Russians.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office said Bailey was more than four times the legal limit at the time of the deadly crash.

Lexington police have accused Horseshoes of over-serving Bailey. The bar and the city discussed proposed punishments in March.

Horseshoes and Roosters were unaware of a lawsuit when WKYT called the businesses Tuesday afternoon. Horseshoes released a statement in February calling the crash a "horrific event." The bar has said it has cooperated with law enforcement.