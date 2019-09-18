Lawsuit seeks to remove attorney general candidate Daniel Cameron from the ballot

Days after the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police chooses Republican Daniel Cameron as their pick for Kentucky's next attorney general, a lawsuit seeks to remove him from the ballot.

The suit, filed in Jefferson County, claims Cameron lacks the required eight years experience as a practicing attorney.

The Kentucky Bar Association admitted Cameron in 2011. He spent the next two years as a clerk for a U.S. district judge.

A spokesperson for Cameron said the claim has already been debunked.

Cameron's opponent in the November election is Greg Stumbo.