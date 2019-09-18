Lawsuit seeks to remove attorney general candidate Daniel Cameron from the ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO/WAVE) -- Days after the Kentucky Fraternal Order of Police chooses Republican Daniel Cameron as their pick for Kentucky's next attorney general, a lawsuit seeks to remove him from the ballot.

The suit, filed in Jefferson County, claims Cameron lacks the required eight years experience as a practicing attorney.

The Kentucky Bar Association admitted Cameron in 2011. He spent the next two years as a clerk for a U.S. district judge.

A spokesperson for Cameron said the claim has already been debunked.

Cameron's opponent in the November election is Greg Stumbo.

 
