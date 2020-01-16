Leaders urge Kentuckians to join fight against hunger

Kentucky leaders are encouraging people to join the fight against hunger.

Gov. Andy Beshear joined lawmakers, advocates and others Wednesday at a Capitol rally to bring awareness to the problem and to gain support for solutions.

Beshear signed a proclamation declaring January as Hunger-Free month in Kentucky.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a competition to raise resources for hunger relief.

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles urged residents to donate part of their state income tax return to a program that connects food banks with produce from farmers.

Feeding Kentucky hosted the rally as part of its Hunger Free Kentucky Day.