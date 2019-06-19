Leadership changes for Public Protection Cabinet

Kentucky's Public Protection Cabinet, which oversees a variety of activities, including horse-racing, construction, and banking, announced the appointment of Duane Curry for Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Housing, Buildings, and Construction. The change is effective immediately.

Curry replaced Tim House in the role, who had served since January 2016.

HBC Commissioner Steve Milby said Curry has been a valuable part of the department's team.

“His knowledge of the intricacies and breadth of policies that regulate this industry is unmatched,” said Milby. “His expertise has enabled us to reform the building code by eliminating unnecessary red tape while still improving the rules that assure public safety. I look forward to serving alongside Duane and continuing to accomplish great things on behalf of Kentuckians.”

Curry grew up in Madison County. He has worked for 37 years at the local and state level.