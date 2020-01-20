Legislative leaders consider having witnesses take an oath

Two Kentucky General Assembly leaders are considering a rule change requiring witnesses who testify during legislative committee meetings to be sworn in under oath.

House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers said Friday that sometimes witnesses give false statements during meetings and that information often ends up in news reports. The two are considering a rule change that would requite witnesses to be sworn in under oath.

Stivers says leaders need to discuss a protocol and potential penalties. Stivers says he doesn't want to intimidate people from testifying before committees.

Specific examples of false testimonies given to to legislative committees weren't clarified.

