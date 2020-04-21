Leitchfield Police looking for leads in hit-and-run

Leitchfield Police say on the evening of Sunday, April 19, officers responded to the north end of William Thomason Byway in reference to a hit and run collision that had just occurred.

Officers say the suspect vehicle is possibly a 1995 - 2005 Chevrolet S-10 pickup, possibly blue in color.

Investigators say the vehicle would have damage to the front end, however, it was still operating under its own power following the collision.

If anyone has any information about the incident or the suspect vehicle, please contact the Leitchfield Police Department at 270-259-3850.