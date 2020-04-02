Leitchfield man arrested after trying to run from law enforcement

A Leitchfield man was arrested Sunday after trying to run away from law enforcement attempting to serve an arrest warrant.

Grayson County Sheriff's Office said a male suspect, identified as Daniel Coogle, ran out the rear door of the house as law enforcement attempted to serve the warrant.

A deputy gave chase after Coogle asked “you looking for me?” Coogle ran through several yards and both he and the deputy lost their footing in the wet muddy ground. GCSO said Coogle actually ran out of his shoes due to the muddy conditions and then ran into a home that he didn't have permission to enter. The occupant of the house kicked hoim out.

According to the report, the deputy caught Coogle between two buildings and had to forcefully take him to the ground. In the process, the deputy and Coogle sustained minor injuries. He was eventually subdued and placed under arrest.

Daniel Coogle was charged with Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree, Burglary 2nd, Resisting Arrest, Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree, Assault 2nd (Police Officer) and Public Intoxication. In addition to those charges, Coogle had outstanding felony warrants for drug possession.