Leitchfield man arrested, charged with attempting to rape woman

A Leitchfield man has been arrested after he allegedly forced his way into a woman's home this morning and tried to rape her.

Leitchfield Police responded to a home after getting a call of a sexual assault early Wednesday morning.

Investigators found that a male had gone to the front door, asking to speak to the woman who lived there. When she told him to leave, he forced his way inside before telling her he was going to rape her.

Police say he then dragged the woman to a bedroom. She fought him and was able to flee and get a neighbor to call for help.

Police say the man fled the scene before they arrived, but he has since been arrested.

Milton R. (Joey) Higdon, age 55, of Leitchfield, was charged with Burglary first degree and Rape first degree (attempt).

Police say there are no other suspects and further charges are pending.